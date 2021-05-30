DeBues-Stafford runs 800 metres in under 2 minutes in latest Olympic standard feat
Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford showed her impressive range on Saturday night, dipping under the Tokyo Olympic standard and the two-minute barrier in the 800 metres.
1st Canadian woman to break 2 minutes, 4 minutes in 1,500 and 15 minutes in 5,000
The 25-year-old from Toronto ran one minute 58.70 seconds to win the Portland Track Festival.
DeBues-Stafford is the first Canadian woman to ever break two minutes in the 800, four minutes in the 1,500 and 15 minutes in the 5,000.
The Bowerman Track Club athlete holds the Canadian records in the mile, 1,500 and 5,000 outdoors and the mile and 5,000 indoors.
The Tokyo Olympic standard in the 800 is 1:59.50.
Fellow Canadians Andrea Seccafien and Julie-Anne Staehli both dipped under the 15-minute mark to finish second and third, respectively in the 5,000 on Saturday.
Seccafien, who earlier this month broke the Canadian 10,000-metre record, ran 14:57.07, while Staehli ran 14:57.50.
WATCH | DeBues-Stafford runs 1,500-metre PB at 2019 worlds:
