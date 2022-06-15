Olympic hammer champion Wlodarczyk out for season after injury chasing thief
3-time gold medallist 'totally severed' thigh during incident
Olympic hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car.
The three-time Olympic gold medallist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she "totally severed" a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games.
She had posted a photo on Twitter on Friday flexing her muscles in front of her car, writing that she had chased down a thief who tried to break into the vehicle and turned the person over to the police — but that she had been injured in the process.
After her surgery, the 36-year-old Wlodarczyk said she still has "great motivation" to win her fourth Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.
"I will do everything to come back to the circle next year and give you plenty of joy," Wlodarczyk wrote.
Cudzoziemiec włamał mi się do auta😳 W pojedynkę pojmałam złodzieja💪i oddałam w ręce policji.Niestety okupiłam to urazem mięśnia🙈Kontuzja zdiagnozowana.Operacja w poniedziałek🙏Dziękuję <a href="https://twitter.com/PolskaPolicja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PolskaPolicja</a> ❤️za szybką interwencje.Po karierze chyba walki MMA bo oberwało się sprawcy💪 <a href="https://t.co/a2Fbpgafyc">pic.twitter.com/a2Fbpgafyc</a>—@AnitaWlodarczyk
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dajspok%C3%B3j?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dajspokój</a> Mój sezon lekkoatletyczny dobiegł końca 😳 jestem już po udanej operacji pod okiem dr Roberta Śmigielskiego 👌 Wiara i optymizm mnie nie opuszcza 💪 Teraz dużo pracy czeka mnie na rehabilitacji 🔥 zrobię wszystko aby po raz kolejny wrócić na szczyt 🥇 <a href="https://t.co/IXa2BzR7TN">pic.twitter.com/IXa2BzR7TN</a>—@AnitaWlodarczyk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?