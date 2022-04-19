Police say another female athlete killed in Kenya, found dead at boyfriend's home
Fellow runner, Agnes Tirop, was previously stabbed to death in October
Another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude Kenyan training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete's boyfriend, police said Tuesday.
Damaris Muthee Mutua, a Kenyan-born distance runner who competed for Bahrain, was found dead at the home of her boyfriend, who police identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai.
Keiyo County police chief Tom Maruko said the boyfriend was suspected of murder in the killing and was believed to have fled the country. Police think Mutua was killed over the weekend.
Tirop's partner was arrested and has been charged with murder, while her death prompted many in Kenya's running community to speak out and hold protests against what they say is a deep-rooted problem of domestic violence against female athletes in Kenya.
