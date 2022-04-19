Skip to Main Content
Track and Field

Police say another female athlete killed in Kenya, found dead at boyfriend's home

Another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude Kenyan training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete's boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Fellow runner, Agnes Tirop, was previously stabbed to death in October

Mutwiri Mutuota · The Associated Press ·
Damaris Muthee Mutua, a Kenyan-born distance runner who competed for Bahrain, was found dead at the home of her boyfriend, who police identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai. (@HopeTV_KE/Twitter)

Another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude Kenyan training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete's boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Damaris Muthee Mutua, a Kenyan-born distance runner who competed for Bahrain, was found dead at the home of her boyfriend, who police identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai.

Keiyo County police chief Tom Maruko said the boyfriend was suspected of murder in the killing and was believed to have fled the country. Police think Mutua was killed over the weekend.

Mutua's death echoes the killing of Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home in Iten in October.

Tirop's partner was arrested and has been charged with murder, while her death prompted many in Kenya's running community to speak out and hold protests against what they say is a deep-rooted problem of domestic violence against female athletes in Kenya.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now