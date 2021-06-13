Evan Dunfee sets new Canadian record in 10,000-metre race walk
Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee set a new Canadian record at the Harry Jerome Track Classic on Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., eclipsing a mark he set two years ago.
Richmond, B.C., native finished with new personal-best 38 minutes and 39.72 seconds
Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., completed the 10,000-metre race walk in a personal-best 38:39.72.
It was 14.48 seconds faster than the previous Canadian record of 38:54.20, which Dunfee set in July 2019. He also holds the Canadian record in the 50-kilometre race walk.
The 30-year-old world bronze medallist will represent Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, topping the race-walk team.
The annual Harry Jerome Track Classic, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is named after late Canadian sprinter Harry Jerome.
