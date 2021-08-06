Skip to Main Content

Canada's Evan Dunfee storms back to capture bronze in 50km race walk

Canada's Evan Dunfee captured bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with an incredible finish, earning Canada's first Olympic race walking medal in 29 years.

Canadian Evan Dunfee competes in the Men's 50km race walk event on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park in Sapporo, Japan. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Richmond, B.C., native surged into podium position on the final stretch after dropping off the chasing pack, finishing with a season-best time of 3:50:59.

Dawid Tomala of Poland claimed gold with a time of 3:50:08, while Germany's Jonathan Hilbert won silver (3:50:44).

It is Canada's third race walking medal in Olympic history, following Guillaume Leblanc's bronze in 1992, and George Goulding's gold in 1912.

Dunfee just missed the podium in the event at the previous Olympics, finishing fourth in Rio. But he established the Canadian record in the event (3:41:38), and achieved the best-ever Canadian result in Olympic history.

This was the final version of the 50km event at the Olympics, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed the the race from the Olympic programme moving forward.

The event made its first appearance at the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles, and it was the only Olympic race walking event with no women's equivalent.

More to come.

