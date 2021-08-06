Canada's Evan Dunfee storms back to capture bronze in 50km race walk

Canada's Evan Dunfee captured bronze in the men's 50-kilometre race walk at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with an incredible finish, earning Canada's first Olympic race walking medal in 29 years.

The Richmond, B.C., native surged into podium position on the final stretch after dropping off the chasing pack, finishing with a season-best time of 3:50:59.

Dawid Tomala of Poland claimed gold with a time of 3:50:08, while Germany's Jonathan Hilbert won silver (3:50:44).

It is Canada's third race walking medal in Olympic history, following Guillaume Leblanc's bronze in 1992, and George Goulding's gold in 1912.

Dunfee just missed the podium in the event at the previous Olympics, finishing fourth in Rio. But he established the Canadian record in the event (3:41:38), and achieved the best-ever Canadian result in Olympic history.

This was the final version of the 50km event at the Olympics, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) removed the the race from the Olympic programme moving forward.

The event made its first appearance at the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles, and it was the only Olympic race walking event with no women's equivalent.

