European champion runner tests positive for doping
Two-time European 800-metre champion Nataliya Krol has been provisionally suspended for a positive doping test.
Ukraine's Nataliya Krol has been given a provisional suspension
Krol tested positive for a diuretic and was served with a notice of the allegation against her, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.
The substance, hydrochlorothiazide, can be used to mask the presence of banned drugs.
The 25-year-old Krol faces being banned for up to four years.
She competed Nataliya Pryshchepa when she won the European titles in 2018 at Berlin and two years earlier at Amsterdam, before getting married.
Krol also represented Ukraine at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She was eliminated in the semifinals despite clocking a sub-two minute time.
