Malindi Elmore could be Olympic-bound after shattering Canadian women's marathon record
Kelowna, B.C., native betters record by more than 2 minutes
Malindi Elmore of Kelowna, B.C., broke the Canadian women's marathon record on Sunday, all but booking her spot on the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Elmore ran two hours 24 minutes 50 seconds at the Houston Marathon, to lower Rachel Cliff's mark of 2:26.56 set in March of last year.
The 39-year-old Elmore is a former 1,500-metre specialist, racing that distance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She missed the next two Olympics and retired from track and field and became one of Canada's top Ironman athletes.
UNREAL....<a href="https://twitter.com/MalindiElmore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalindiElmore</a> breaks CDN record by over 2' for a 2:24:50. Also sets CDN records for 25km, 30km, 35km and 40km en route. Un-freakn' believable Malindi! <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1ZerGVZXT">pic.twitter.com/G1ZerGVZXT</a>—@TStellingwerff
Tokyo would make it 16 years between Olympics appearances for the mother of two young boys.
Now that Elmore holds the fastest marathon time run by Canadian woman, she could be selected to Canada's Olympic team – barring someone else breaking the record between now and when the team is officially announced in May.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.