Malindi Elmore could be Olympic-bound after shattering Canadian women's marathon record

Malindi Elmore of Kelowna, B.C., broke the Canadian women's marathon record on Sunday, all but booking her spot on the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Elmore ran two hours 24 minutes 50 seconds at the Houston Marathon, to lower Rachel Cliff's mark of 2:26.56 set in March of last year.

The 39-year-old Elmore is a former 1,500-metre specialist, racing that distance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She missed the next two Olympics and retired from track and field and became one of Canada's top Ironman athletes.

UNREAL....<a href="https://twitter.com/MalindiElmore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalindiElmore</a> breaks CDN record by over 2' for a 2:24:50. Also sets CDN records for 25km, 30km, 35km and 40km en route. Un-freakn' believable Malindi! <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/G1ZerGVZXT">pic.twitter.com/G1ZerGVZXT</a> —@TStellingwerff

Tokyo would make it 16 years between Olympics appearances for the mother of two young boys.

Now that Elmore holds the fastest marathon time run by Canadian woman, she could be selected to Canada's Olympic team – barring someone else breaking the record between now and when the team is officially announced in May.