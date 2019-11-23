Skip to Main Content

Rejuvenated Eliud Kipchoge wins NN Mission Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, sent a warning to his rivals ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics by cruising to victory in the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, the Netherlands on Sunday.

Reigning Olympic champion Eliud Kipchog, shown in this 2019 file photo, ran Sunday's marathon in 2:04:30. (Ronald Zak/The Associated Press)

In his first outing since a shock defeat at October's London marathon, where he came in at eighth place, Kipchoge finished the marathon at Twente Airport with a time of two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds minutes to reaffirm his status as the hot favourite for the Olympic race in Sapporo in August.

Jonathan Korir of Kenya was second with a personal best of 2:06:40.

WATCH | Answers to key questions surrounding the Tokyo Olympics:

Answers to key questions surrounding Tokyo Olympics

Sports

3 days ago
3:41
There’s less than 100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are full steam ahead despite the pandemic. Here are the answers to the biggest questions surrounding the competition. 3:41
