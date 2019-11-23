Rejuvenated Eliud Kipchoge wins NN Mission Marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, sent a warning to his rivals ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics by cruising to victory in the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, the Netherlands on Sunday.

In his first outing since a shock defeat at October's London marathon, where he came in at eighth place, Kipchoge finished the marathon at Twente Airport with a time of two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds minutes to reaffirm his status as the hot favourite for the Olympic race in Sapporo in August.

Jonathan Korir of Kenya was second with a personal best of 2:06:40.

