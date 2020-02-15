Armand Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.18 metres

Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.

The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimetre when he vaulted 6.18 metres at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

"This was such a great competition," Duplantis said as he was handed a world record bonus check for $30,000. "There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that."

He opened at 5.50 metres and then got over 5.75 on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.

Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84. With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00.

The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed.

I feel fast and strong on the runway ... and the [Tokyo] Olympics is where I want to be the best. — American-born Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.

Duplantis, son of an American pole vaulter and who grew up with a pole vault pit in his garden at home in Louisiana, was vaulting higher than a London double decker bus as a teenager.

At 17 he had already cleared 5.90.

Now the sky seems to be the limit for the exciting talent who is already targeting Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer.

"There are a lot of reasons why this event is so complicated and so many things go into making a good jump," Duplantis, who goes by the his schoolboy nickname Mondo, told the BBC.

"So many years of hard work go into this, but when you do it right it seems simple."

"Safe to say I feel good, I feel fast and strong on the runway. I'm excited for the outdoor season, and the Olympics is where I want to be the best."