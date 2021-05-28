3-time Olympic medallist De Grasse places 2nd in Doha Diamond League 200 metres
Fellow Canadian runner Aaron Brown placed third in 20.25
Canada's Andre De Grasse is rounding into form just a couple of months from the Tokyo Olympics.
The three-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., was second in the 200 metres at the Doha Diamond League meet on Friday, just shy of his Canadian record of 19.80 he ran in winning silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
It was the 26-year-old's fastest 200 metres since his 19.87 in Belgium in 2019.
American Kenneth Bednarek won in 19.88, while Canadian Aaron Brown was third in 20.25.
WATCH | De Grasse grabs 2nd in photo finish at Doha Diamond League meet:
Canada's Olympic high jump champion Derek Drouin was second in his first international appearance in two years. Drouin, who's been sidelined with both serious spine and Achilles tendon injuries since his gold in 2016 in Rio, cleared 2.20 metres.
The automatic Olympic standard in the event is 2.33 metres.
