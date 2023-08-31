Andre De Grasse places 5th in 1st Diamond League race after worlds
World champ Lyles takes top spot in loaded 200m field; Richardson wins women's 100
Just days after the World Athletics Championships, some top athletes were back on the track at a Diamond League stop in Zurich, Switzerland.
Canada's Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in a loaded men's 200-metre field.
World champion American Noah Lyles took top spot in 19.80 seconds, while bronze medallist Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. was second at 19.87 seconds. England's Zharnel Hughes, who was fourth at worlds, moved up to third in Zurich with a mark of 19.94 seconds.
De Grasse, who was sixth at worlds, crossed the finish line in 20.26 seconds, with Brown just behind at 20.39 seconds.
Lyles wasn't the only world champion to back it up with another victory.
Fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 100 in 10.88 seconds, slightly slower than her world-championship record time of 10.65 seconds.
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson easily won the women's 200, while Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou took another men's long jump title and Sweden's Armand Duplantis was victorious in men's pole vault.
England's Josh Kerr, the world 1,500 champion, fell to second in Zurich at three minutes 30.51 behind American Yared Nuguse (3:30.49).
Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi fell from first in men's high jump at worlds to fourth in Zurich as Qatar's Mutaz Barshim, with whom he shared Olympic gold in Tokyo, leapt 2.35 metres for the win.
