Watch Diamond League track and field final from Zurich

Click on the video player above to watch action from the final Diamond League series track and field event of the season in Zurich, Switzerland, featuring Canadian Olympians Andre De Grasse and Marco Arop.

Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET and wraps up on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

De Grasse will be competing in the men's 100 and 200 metres. The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., is coming off a victory in the 200 at last Sunday's Kamila Skolimowska Memorial — part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Diamond League final preview:

Previewing the final Diamond League event 3:20 Anastasia Bucsis is joined by world champion hurdler Perdita Felicien to break down the final Diamond League event of the season, with Canadians Andre De Grasse and Marco Arop looking to reach the podium. 3:20

He also won the 100 at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic last month, where he posted a blazing wind-aided time of 9.74 seconds. De Grasse became Canada's most decorated male Olympian in history by winning gold in the 200, and bronze in the 100 and 4x100 relay at Tokyo 2020.

While De Grasse is the lone Canadian in the 100, he will be joined by two-time Olympic medallist Aaron Brown of Toronto in the 200. Brown helped Canada capture bronze in the 4x100 relay in Tokyo.

The men's 200 will also feature Tokyo silver medallist Kenny Bednarek of the U.S and compatriot Fred Kerley.

Canadian Olympian Marco Arop will look to continue his recent success in the men's 800.

After failing to make the 800 final in his Olympic debut, the middle-distance runner from Edmonton has gone on to claim his first two Diamond League victories, including a win over reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.

Korir will be among the field once again in Zurich, along with compatriot Ferguson Rotich, who captured silver in Tokyo.

Arop won the event at the Prefontaine Classic and in Lausanne, Switzerland, before finishing third at the Meeting de Paris in his most recent Diamond League race.

Surrey, B.C.'s Django Lovett will be competing in the men's high jump in a field that includes Tokyo gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Tokyo bronze medallist Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus. Lovett finished eighth in Tokyo.

Tokyo Olympian Kate Van Buskirk of Brampton, Ont., will be serving as a pacer in the women's 5,000. Kenya's Hellen Obiri headlines the event after capturing silver medals at the past two Olympics.

Along with De Grasse, the men's 100 will also feature Kerley, the silver medallist from Tokyo, and fellow American Trayvon Bromell, who won his first and only Diamond League race of the season on July 13 in Gateshead, England.

Kerley led an American sweep of the men's 100 at the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League event last week in Brussels, finishing one place ahead of Bromell.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is in the field for the women's 200 following a fourth-place finish in the event in Brussels. Richardson was considered a medal favourite for Tokyo before being suspended due to a positive marijuana test.

She will face tough competition that includes Namibia's Christine Mboma and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson.

Mboma won silver in the 200 in Tokyo, and she will aim to return to the podium once again after winning the race in Brussels. Jackson is a five-time Olympic medallist who recently finished second behind Mboma in Brussels.

Jamaican sprint star Elaine Thompson-Herah headlines the women's 100, having won gold in Tokyo.

The six-time Olympic medallist recently claimed Diamond League victories in the event at the Prefontaine Classic and Meeting de Paris. She finished second in Lausanne.

The men's 1,500 features the top two finishers from Tokyo, with gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon will look to return atop the podium in the women's 1,500 after winning gold in Tokyo, but the field also features Tokyo bronze medallist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

American Ryan Crouser is positioned as the favourite once again in the men's shot put. Crouser captured gold in Tokyo, and he recently won the event at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Diamond League Lausanne and the Prefontaine Classic.

The talented field also includes Tokyo silver medallist Joe Kovacs of the U.S., and Tokyo bronze medallist Tom Walsh of New Zealand.