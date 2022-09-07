Watch Diamond League Final track and field from Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season closes with it's final stop in Zurich, Switzerland.

Coverage of the season-ending two-day event in Switzerland begins live now for two hours and continues Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Five Canadians will be in action at Letzigrund Stadium vying for a Diamond League Trophy — Shot putter Sarah Mitton, high jumper Django Lovett, sprinters Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse, and middle-distance runner Marco Arop.

Winners across 32 disciplines will take home $30,000 US in prize money and receive a wild-card entry to next year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mitton, who hails from Brooklyn, N.S., will try to put a bow on a spectacular season featuring a Canadian record, her second senior title at nationals and victories at the Commonwealth Games and NACAC Championships.

Lovett, who won his second Canadian title earlier this summer, was also victorious at one of five Diamond League competitions and placed sixth at worlds.

Like Mitton and Lovett, Brown and De Grasse are seeking their first Diamond League Trophy. Brown is a three-time Olympian and four-time defending Canadian champion in the sprint double (100 and 200 metres) while De Grasse has won six medals over two Olympics and is a five-time world medallist.

Arop, the world's No. 2-ranked 800 runner, earned a bronze medal at worlds in July and has a pair of top-three finishes on the Diamond League circuit this season.