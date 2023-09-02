World champ Marco Arop betters his Canadian record in men's 800m at Diamond League in China

Canadian Marco Arop, fresh off a world championship win in the men's 800 metres, improved his Canadian record in the distance on his way to a second-place finish at a Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

The Edmonton native crossed the line in one minute 43.24 seconds, just behind Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who stopped the clock in 1:43.20.

Wanyonyi took the silver at the world championships in Budapest last week.

The tactics on Saturday were a bit different for Arop than his world championship victory - in that race he stayed near rthe back of the pack before powering his way to the front at the back end of the race. The Canadian was near the front of the race from the start, with Wanyonwi and Arop neck-and-neck for the last 50 metres.

The new friendly rivals seem to be bringing out the best in one another – Wanyonyi won the race but needed a new personal best to do it.

WATCH | Relive Marco Arop's world championship win in Budapest:

Canada's Marco Arop speeds to 800m gold at the worlds Duration 4:10 The Edmonton runner captured Canada's first-ever gold medal in the 800 meters after a dominant second lap.

In other action in Xiamen, Christian Coleman of the U.S. blazed to a world-leading time of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m, finishing just ahead of Jamaica's Kishane Thompson (9.85).

The stacked field in the 100 also included the reigning Olympic champ, Marcell Jacobs of Italy, as well as American Fred Kerley and Jamaica's Yohan Blake.

Jacobs was seventh in a season's best time of 10.05, Kerley finished in third with a 9.96, and Blake was sixth in 10.04.

WATCH | Coleman runs a world-leading time in 100m victory in Xiamen: