Diamond League unveils 14-meet schedule for 2021 track and field season
Rabat hosts May 23 opener while Shanghai event is 6 days after Olympics
The Diamond League on Tuesday released its provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will consist of 14 athletics meetings beginning in Rabat in May and ending in Zurich in September.
Doha will stage a meeting on May 28 after which Rome will host the first European event of the season on June 4, with Oslo hosting a week later. Meetings in Stockholm, Monaco and London are scheduled for the first two weeks of July.
After a one-month break for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics, action will resume in Shanghai on Aug. 14.
Eugene will host its first Diamond League meeting on Aug. 21, with China to hold its second event of the season the following day.
The final leg will take place in Europe with meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zurich from Sept. 8-9.
The calendar remains provisional and is subject to changes depending on the global health situation, the Diamond League said.
The 2020 calendar was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several events cancelled and others rescheduled.
2021 Diamond League calendar
- Rabat — May 23
- Doha — May 28
- Rome — June 4
- Oslo — June 10
- Stockholm — July 4
- Monaco — July 9
- London — July 13
- Shanghai — Aug. 14
- Eugene — Aug. 21
- China — Aug. 22
- Lausanne — Aug. 26
- Paris — Aug. 28
- Brussels — Sept. 3
- Zurich — Sept. 8-9
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.