Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League from Lausanne
Catch all the track and field action starting on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's show, catch all the action from the Diamond League series track and field stop in Lausanne, Switzerland featuring several of Canada's top track and field athletes.
After failing to qualify for the men's 800 metre final in Tokyo, Edmonton's Marco Arop has been on a tear. The 22-year-old will be going for back-to-back wins after earning his first Diamond League victory at last week's Prefontaine Classic.
Toronto's Aaron Brown will also be competing in the men's 200, while St. Catharines, Ont., native Moh Ahmed, who won silver in the men's 5,000 in Tokyo, will be racing the 3,000.
In other action, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will look to make history in the women's 100 as she continues to chase Florence Griffith Joyner's long-deemed-untouchable 10.49 world record. Thompson-Herah, the Olympic champion, ran the second-fastest 100 of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds at last week's Prefontaine Classic.
WATCH | Thompson-Herah posts 2nd-fastest women's 100 metres ever:
Return on Sunday at noon ET to catch more Diamond League action as Marco Arop (men's 800), Aaron Brown (men's 200) and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (women's 3000) plus many other top Canadian Olympians compete in Paris.
