Watch Diamond League track and field from Stockholm

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Stockholm, Sweden. Canadians Aaron Brown (men's 100m) and Marco Arop (men's 800m) are slated to compete.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

2021 Track and Field Wanda Diamond League Series on CBC: Stockholm

The world's top track and field converge in Stockholm, Sweden.

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Stockholm.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. Canadians Aaron Brown (men's 100m) and Marco Arop (men's 800m) are slated to compete.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

