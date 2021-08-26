Watch Diamond League track and field from Paris

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Paris.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Canadians in action in France include Marco Arop in the men's 800 metres.

After failing to advance to the finals in Tokyo, Arop, 22, has been on a tear—winning back-to-back Diamond League events.

Last week, the Edmonton native earned his first Diamond League victory by holding off Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and silver medallist Ferguson Rotich at the Prefontaine Classic. And, on Thursday, Arop proved his victory was no fluke by, once again, besting both Kenyans in Lausanne.

Meanwhile, Aaron Brown will be competing in the men's 200, while fellow Toronto native Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will be running in the women's 3,000, where she'll be joined by Kate Van Buskirk of Brampton Ont.

Lastly, Oshawa Ont., native Matthew Hughes will be racing in the men's 3,000 steeplechase.

The women's 100 will be another highlight event. While Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has continued her dominance – running the second-fastest 100 of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic – she suffered a surprise defeat to fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne.

The speedy duo, along with bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson, will look to renew their rivalry and possibly edge even closer to Florence Griffith Joyner's long-deemed-untouchable 10.49 world record in Paris.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at noon ET.