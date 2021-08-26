Skip to Main Content
Watch Diamond League track and field from Paris

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Paris.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Track and Field Wanda Diamond League Series on CBC: Paris

The world's top track athletes compete in Paris, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Paris.

Canadians in action in France include Marco Arop in the men's 800 metres. 

After failing to advance to the finals in Tokyo, Arop, 22, has been on a tear—winning back-to-back Diamond League events. 

Last week, the Edmonton native earned his first Diamond League victory by holding off Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and silver medallist Ferguson Rotich at the Prefontaine Classic. And, on Thursday, Arop proved his victory was no fluke by, once again, besting both Kenyans in Lausanne. 

Meanwhile, Aaron Brown will be competing in the men's 200, while fellow Toronto native Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will be running in the women's 3,000, where she'll be joined by Kate Van Buskirk of Brampton Ont.

Lastly, Oshawa Ont., native Matthew Hughes will be racing in the men's 3,000 steeplechase. 

The women's 100 will be another highlight event. While Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has continued her dominance – running the second-fastest 100 of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds at the Prefontaine Classic – she suffered a surprise defeat to fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne. 

The speedy duo, along with bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson, will look to renew their rivalry and possibly edge even closer to Florence Griffith Joyner's long-deemed-untouchable 10.49 world record in Paris. 

WATCH | Thompson-Herah posts 2nd-fastest women's 100 metres ever:

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah posts the all-time 2nd-fastest women's 100m time

6 days ago
6:05
2016 and 2020 Olympic 100-metre and 200-metre champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second-fastest women's 100m time in history, winning the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic race in Eugene, Ore., in 10.54 seconds. Florence Griffith-Joyner set the record of 10.49 seconds in 1988. 6:05

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at noon ET. 

