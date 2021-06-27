Skip to Main Content

Watch Diamond League track and field from Oslo

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Oslo, which will include Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown competing in the men's 200 metres.
2021 Track and Field Wanda Diamond League Series on CBC: Oslo

The world's top track and field converge in Olso, Norway. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Oslo.

After finishing second and third in the men's 200 metres in Doha in May, Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will line up in that discipline. 

Sage Watson will be competing in the women's 400.

Kieran Lumb will be making his season debut in the men's 3,000 and Andrea Seccafien will run the women's 5,000. Her training partner, Kate Van Buskirk, will be the pacesetter. 

For more track and field coverage, return on Sunday as the Diamond League season shifts to Stockholm. 

