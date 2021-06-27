Watch Diamond League track and field from Oslo

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Oslo.

Five Canadians are slated to compete at the fourth event of the season.

After finishing second and third in the men's 200 metres in Doha in May, Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will line up in that discipline.

Sage Watson will be competing in the women's 400.

Kieran Lumb will be making his season debut in the men's 3,000 and Andrea Seccafien will run the women's 5,000. Her training partner, Kate Van Buskirk, will be the pacesetter.

