Watch Diamond League track and field from Oslo
Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Oslo, which will include Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown competing in the men's 200 metres.
Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Oslo.
Five Canadians are slated to compete at the fourth event of the season.
After finishing second and third in the men's 200 metres in Doha in May, Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will line up in that discipline.
Sage Watson will be competing in the women's 400.
Kieran Lumb will be making his season debut in the men's 3,000 and Andrea Seccafien will run the women's 5,000. Her training partner, Kate Van Buskirk, will be the pacesetter.
For more track and field coverage, return on Sunday as the Diamond League season shifts to Stockholm.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?