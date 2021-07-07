Skip to Main Content

Watch Diamond League track and field from Monaco

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Monaco.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Monaco.

Canadians in action in Monaco include Andre De Grasse (100-metres), Marco Arop (800m), Liz Gleadle (javelin), and Django Lovett (high jump).

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

