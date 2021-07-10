Skip to Main Content

Watch Diamond League track and field from London

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from London.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

2021 Track and Field Wanda Diamond League Series on CBC: London

The world's top track and field converge in Gateshead, England. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in London.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Canadians in action in London include Andre De Grasse in the men's 100 metres, and Ben Flanagan in the men's 3,000.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

