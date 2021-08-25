Watch Diamond League track and field from Lausanne
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Canadians in action include Marco Arop in the men's 800 metres. Last week, the Edmonton native earned his first Diamond League victory against a stacked field at the Prefontaine Classic, including reigning Olympic gold and silver medallists, Emmanuel Korir and fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich.
Toronto's Aaron Brown will also be competing in the men's 200 while St. Catharines, Ont., native Moh Ahmed, who won silver in the men's 5,000 in Tokyo, will be racing the 3,000.
Another highlight will be sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100.
Last week, the 29-year-old, who won gold in both the 100 and 200 at the Tokyo Games, ran the second-fastest 100 of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds.
WATCH | Thompson-Herah posts 2nd-fastest women's 100 metres ever:
In Lausanne, she will renew her rivalry on the track with fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson who finished second and third, respectively, in Tokyo as she looks to edge closer to Florence Griffith Joyner's long-deemed-untouchable 10.49 world record.
