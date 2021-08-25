Skip to Main Content
Track and Field·Coming Up

Watch Diamond League track and field from Lausanne

Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Lausanne, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Track and Field Wanda Diamond League Series on CBC - Lausanne

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
The world's top track athletes compete in Lausanne, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Canadians in action include Marco Arop in the men's 800 metres. Last week, the Edmonton native earned his first Diamond League victory against a stacked field at the Prefontaine Classic, including reigning Olympic gold and silver medallists, Emmanuel Korir and fellow Kenyan Ferguson Rotich. 

Toronto's Aaron Brown will also be competing in the men's 200 while St. Catharines, Ont., native Moh Ahmed, who won silver in the men's 5,000 in Tokyo, will be racing the 3,000. 

Another highlight will be sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100. 

Last week, the 29-year-old, who won gold in both the 100 and 200 at the Tokyo Games, ran the second-fastest 100 of all time in a blistering 10.54 seconds.

WATCH | Thompson-Herah posts 2nd-fastest women's 100 metres ever:

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah posts the all-time 2nd-fastest women's 100m time

5 days ago
6:05
2016 and 2020 Olympic 100-metre and 200-metre champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second-fastest women's 100m time in history, winning the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic race in Eugene, Ore., in 10.54 seconds. Florence Griffith-Joyner set the record of 10.49 seconds in 1988. 6:05

In Lausanne, she will renew her rivalry on the track with fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson who finished second and third, respectively, in Tokyo as she looks to edge closer to Florence Griffith Joyner's long-deemed-untouchable 10.49 world record. 

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now