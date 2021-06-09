Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field
Watch coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Florence, Italy, which will include Canadians Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (1,500m) as well as Moh Ahmed and Justyn Knight in the 5,000.
Catch coverage from the 3rd event of the season in Florence, Italy
Click on the video player above to watch track and field action on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's show, catch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Florence, Italy, where four Canadians will be in action.
The women's 1,500m will include Gabriela DeBues-Stafford. While both Moh Ahmed (the 2019 world bronze medallist) and Justyn Knight will be competing in a very stacked men's 5,000, featuring nine of the top 10 runners in the world rankings.
In the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Jean-Simon Desgangés will be making his Diamond League debut.
