Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Click on the video player above beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday to watch live track and field action on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Gateshead, England, where four Canadians will be in action.

The men's 3,000m steeplechase will include Canadian record holder Matt Hughes (8:11.64); and the men's 200m event will feature Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse – the current Canadian record holder in the distance (19.80 seconds).