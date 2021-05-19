Watch Diamond League track and field from England

Click on the video player above beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Gateshead, England.

Four Canadians are slated to compete at the season-opening event.

Women's shotput will include Canadian record holder (19.28 metres) Brittany Crew, Matt Hughes will contest the men's 3,000m, while the men's 200m event will feature Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse – the current Canadian record holder in the distance (19.80 seconds).

For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET