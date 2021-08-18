Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Prefontaine Classic

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Eugene, Ore., where several Canadian Olympians will be in action.

Andre De Grasse, fresh off his three-medal performance in Tokyo, will compete in the men's 100m.

While fellow sprinter Aaron Brown will compete in the men's 200.

After finishing fifth in Tokyo, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford will race in the women's 1,500.

And Mo Ahmed, who won Olympic silver in Tokyo in the men's 5,000, returns to the track in the Bowerman Mile.

Other Canucks in action include: Jerome Blake (men's 200), Marco Arop (men's 800), Julianne Labach (North American women's 1,500), Andrea Seccafien (women's 5,000), Alycia Butterworth (women's 3,000m steeplechase), Regan Yee (women's 3,000m steeplechase), Sage Watson (women's 400m hurdles) and Anicka Newell (women's pole vault).

The event will also feature a highly coveted showdown in the women's 100 between American Sha'Carri Richardson and the entire Jamaican Olympic podium of: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson. While Thompson-Herah took gold in Tokyo, Richardson, who many favoured to medal, wasn't allowed to compete after testing positive for marijuana in July.

WATCH | Sha'Carri Richardson set to take on Olympic medallists at Prefontaine Classic: