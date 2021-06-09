Watch Diamond League track and field from Florence

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Florence.

Four Canadians are slated to compete at the third event of the season.

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, who dipped under the the Tokyo Olympic standard and the two-minute barrier in the 800 metres last month, will be competing in the 1,500.

Moh Ahmed (the 2019 world bronze medallist) and Justyn Knight will be competing in a very stacked men's 5,000, featuring nine of the top 10 runners in the world rankings.

Jean-Simon Desgangés will be making his Diamond League debut in the 3,000m steeplechase race.

For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET