Watch Diamond League track and field from Florence
Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Florence, which will include Canadians Gabriela DeBues-Stafford in the women's 1,500m as well as long distance runners Moh Ahmed and Justyn Knight in the men's 5,000.
Catch coverage from the 3rd event of the season beginning at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Florence.
Four Canadians are slated to compete at the third event of the season.
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, who dipped under the the Tokyo Olympic standard and the two-minute barrier in the 800 metres last month, will be competing in the 1,500.
Moh Ahmed (the 2019 world bronze medallist) and Justyn Knight will be competing in a very stacked men's 5,000, featuring nine of the top 10 runners in the world rankings.
Jean-Simon Desgangés will be making his Diamond League debut in the 3,000m steeplechase race.
For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?