Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Doha where plenty of Canadian star power will be on display.

That includes Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse once again lining up for the men's 200-metres. Last weekend in Gateshead, England, the two Canadian sprinters finished second and third, respectively.