Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Watch coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Doha, which will include Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown competing in the men's 200-metres.

Watch coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

7 hours
Live in
7 hours
The very best athletes in the world compete in track & field events in Doha, Qatar. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Doha where plenty of Canadian star power will be on display.

That includes Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse once again lining up for the men's 200-metres. Last weekend in Gateshead, England, the two Canadian sprinters finished second and third, respectively.

