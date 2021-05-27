Watch Diamond League track and field from Doha
Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Doha, which will include Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown competing in the men's 200-metres.
Live coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on Friday
Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Doha.
Four Canadians are slated to compete at the second event of the season.
After finishing second and third in the men's 200m event in Gateshead last weekend, Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse will once again line up in that discipline.
High jumper Derek Drouin and pole vaulter Alysha Newman are also slated to compete in Doha.
For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
