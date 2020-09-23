Watch Diamond League track and field from Doha
Watch live coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Doha.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Diamond League series track and field action from Doha.
For more track and field coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
