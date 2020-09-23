Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Diamond League track and field

Skip to Main Content
Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's program features coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Doha.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch coverage of the Diamond League series event from Doha, Qatar. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features coverage from the Diamond League series track and field event from Rome.

Return for an encore presentation on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

