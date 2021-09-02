Watch Diamond League track and field from Brussels

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Brussels, Belgium.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

Tokyo Olympian Kate Van Buskirk of Brampton, Ont., is the lone Canadian representative and she'll be a pacer for the women's 5,000 metres.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will make her track return in the women's 200 after a disappointing last-place finish in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic last month.

Richardson was considered a medal favourite for Tokyo before being suspended due to a positive marijuana test.

The race will also feature Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who captured three medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including bronze in the 100. Namibia's Christine Mboma will aim to return to the podium in the event after claiming silver in Tokyo.

The men's 100 will feature a talented field, including American Fred Kerley, the silver medallist from Tokyo, and compatriot Trayvon Bromell, who won his first and only Diamond League race of the season on July 13 in Gateshead, England.

For more track and field coverage, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.