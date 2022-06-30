Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season.

The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres.

Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres.

Ealey took top spot in Sweden with her final toss of 20.48 metres falling just shy of her season-leading 20.51 mark. Portugal's Auriol Dongmo placed third at 19.30 metres.

WATCH l Mitton sets Canadian record at nationals:

Canadian shot putter was world No. 1 for 24 hours, American Fred Kerley wins 100-metres at nationals Duration 3:00 Sarah Mitton had the season’s farthest throw in the world and held the top spot for just a day before her American rival dethroned her. Meanwhile, Kerley is dominating the sprint events.

Mitton, who hails from Brooklyn, N.S., and trains in Toronto, made her Diamond League debut at the Oslo meet earlier in June, where she finished in sixth place with a throw of 18.98 metres. She had previously surpassed the 19-metre mark in eight of nine competitions, including one toss of 19.58 metres that briefly stood as the Canadian record before she raised the bar at nationals.

She was the only Canadian scheduled to compete in Sweden.

Mitton will travel to Alberta for the Edmonton Track and Field Invitational on Sunday before attending Athletics Canada's pre-world championship camp in Langley, B.C., which was also the site of nationals.

Live streaming coverage of the Stockholm Diamond League meet begins at 2 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

It's the final event of the series ahead of world championships, which begin July 15 in Eugene, Ore. The Diamond League season resumes in Poland on Aug. 6.