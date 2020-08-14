Cheptegei sets men's 5,000m world record at Monaco track meet
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 metres at Monaco on Friday.
Event was 1st full international gathering of the track and field season
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda broke a 16-year-old world record to win the men's 5,000 metres in 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds at Monaco on Friday.
Cheptegei was 1.99 seconds inside the 12:37.35 set by Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia in 2004.
Cheptegei, who is the 2019 world champion over 10,000, took 22 seconds off his lifetime best at 5,000.
It was the standout performance of a stellar night in the Diamond League meeting that was the first full international gathering of the track and field season.
