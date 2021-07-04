Skip to Main Content

Canada's Arop runs personal best, finishes 2nd in 800m at Diamond League Stockholm

Canada's Marco Arop ran a personal best in the 800-metre race - finishing second in the process - at a Diamond League competition on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Edmonton native ran event in 1 minute, 44 seconds

CBC Sports ·
Canadian Marco Arop, who will compete in the 800 metres at the Tokyo Games, finished in second place - with a personal best time - at the Diamond League in Sweden on Sunday. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images/File)

The 22-year-old from Edmonton finished with a time of 1 minute and 44 seconds.

Arop held a comfortable lead going into the final 100 metres, but the winner, Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, eventually took the lead and won with a time of 1:43.84.

Great Britain's Elliot Giles finished third in 1:44.05.

In the men's 100, Toronto native Aaron Brown finished in fifth place with a time of 10.18 seconds, while fellow Canadian Jerome Blake placed in sixth with a personal best time, also at 10.18.

WATCH | Ronnie Baker tops men's 100m podium in Stockholm:

