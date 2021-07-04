Canada's Arop runs personal best, finishes 2nd in 800m at Diamond League Stockholm
Edmonton native ran event in 1 minute, 44 seconds
Canada's Marco Arop ran a personal best in the 800 metres at the Diamond League stop on Sunday in Stockholm, Sweden, finsihing second place in the process.
The 22-year-old from Edmonton finished with a time of 1 minute and 44 seconds.
Arop held a comfortable lead going into the final 100 metres, but the winner, Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, eventually took the lead and won with a time of 1:43.84.
Great Britain's Elliot Giles finished third in 1:44.05.
In the men's 100, Toronto native Aaron Brown finished in fifth place with a time of 10.18 seconds, while fellow Canadian Jerome Blake placed in sixth with a personal best time, also at 10.18.
WATCH | Ronnie Baker tops men's 100m podium in Stockholm:
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
American Ronnie Baker won the event with a time of 10.03, followed by Italy's Marcell Jacobs (10.05). Great Britain's Chijindu Ujah finished in third (10.10).
WATCH | Meet Canada's Olympic track and field team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?