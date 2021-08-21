Canada's Marco Arop finishes 1st in 800m at Prefontaine Classic

Edmonton's Marco Arop finished first in the men's 800 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

The 22-year-old separated from the pack with a comfortable lead and finished with a time of one minute, 44.51 seconds to kick off the Diamond League meet.

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich finished second with a time of 1:45.02 after winning silver in the event at Tokyo 2020. Reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya placed third (1:45.05).

Arop fell short of the podium in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics with a 15th-place finish.