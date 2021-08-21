Skip to Main Content
Canada's Marco Arop finishes 1st in 800m at Prefontaine Classic

Edmonton's Marco Arop finished first in the men's 800 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

Edmonton runner posts time of 1:44.51 to kick off Diamond League meet in Oregon

Edmonton native Marco Arop crosses the finish line to win the men's 800 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. (@nikepreclassic/Twitter)

The 22-year-old separated from the pack with a comfortable lead and finished with a time of one minute, 44.51 seconds to kick off the Diamond League meet.

Kenya's Ferguson Rotich finished second with a time of 1:45.02 after winning silver in the event at Tokyo 2020. Reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya placed third (1:45.05).

Arop fell short of the podium in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics with a 15th-place finish.

