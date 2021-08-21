Canada's Marco Arop finishes 1st in 800m at Prefontaine Classic
Edmonton runner posts time of 1:44.51 to kick off Diamond League meet in Oregon
Edmonton's Marco Arop finished first in the men's 800 metres at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.
Kenya's Ferguson Rotich finished second with a time of 1:45.02 after winning silver in the event at Tokyo 2020. Reigning Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya placed third (1:45.05).
Arop fell short of the podium in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics with a 15th-place finish.
Marco Arop turned on the jets 💨 <br><br>The 22-year-old was up against multiple Olympic medallists and came out on top, winning the men's 800m 🇨🇦<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/jYAIFPUmVu">https://t.co/jYAIFPUmVu</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Diamond_League?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Diamond_League</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nikepreclassic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nikepreclassic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/f7IDVvJ1rQ">pic.twitter.com/f7IDVvJ1rQ</a>—@CBCOlympics
