Faith Kipyegon, Lamecha Girma smash world records at dazzling Diamond League meet in Paris

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered the world record in the women's 5,000 metres at the Meeting de Paris Diamond League meet on Friday in her first race at the distance in eight years just a week after breaking the world mark in the 1,500m.

It was one of three records to fall, with Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia smashing the 3,000m steeplechase record and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen running a world's best in the two-mile race.

Kipyegon finished in 14 minutes 5.20 seconds after pulling away from Letesenbet Gidey over the final 400 metres of a spirited battle at Charlety Stadium to break the Ethiopian's record of 14:06.62 set on Oct. 7, 2020, in Valencia.

WATCH | Kipyegon shatters women's 5,000m world record: Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5,000m record at Diamond League Paris Duration 19:02 One week after breaking the women's 1,500 metre world record, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 5,000 metre world record at the Diamond League meet in Paris.

The 29-year-old Kipyegon, two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500m, sprinted the final lap in about 60 seconds to set the record in an event she had only run twice before in 2015.

"I did not think about the world record. I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race," said Kipyegon.

.".. when I saw that it was a world record I was so surprised. It was all about giving my best. I just wanted to improve on my personal best, the world record was not my plan."

Girma, the Olympic and world silver medallist, pulled away from the field well before the final bell before crossing in seven minutes 52.11 seconds, lowering the mark of 7:53.63 set by Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen on Sept. 3, 2004 in Brussels.

Japan's Ryuji Miura was some 18 seconds back in second.

"I'm feeling so happy. Happy and very proud," Girma said. "I felt so fast during the race, so confident. The world record is not a surprise, I planned to beat it tonight in Paris.

"It's a result of a full determination."

Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1,500m champion, ran seven minutes 54.10 seconds to shatter Kenyan Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run two-mile distance in 1997.

"Right now I feel tired," the 22-year-old said. "Being able to make this record feels amazing. It is my first world best outdoors. The pace felt very smooth for me, coming out of the 1,500 metres. I would say it was a good race."

WATCH | Kipyegon enters G.O.A.T discussions after women's 1,500m world record: Faith Kipyegon enters G.O.A.T discussions after women's 1,500m world record | CBC Sports Duration 3:09 What makes someone a G.O.A.T.? Host Rob Pizzo and Morgan Campbell discuss Faith Kipyegon's world record win at the Diamond League in Florence, Rome, and the criteria needed to categorize someone as the greatest of all time.

Canada's Arop finishes 2nd in men's 800m

Canada's Marco Arop posted a season-best time of 1:43.30 while placing second in the men's 800m.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya passed the Edmontonian over the final few metres to win with a world-leading time of 1:43.27.

WATCH | Arop delivers season-best performance: Edmonton's Marco Arop sets season best time, finishes 2nd in men's 800m in Paris Duration 3:52 Edmonton's Marco Arop finishes second in the men's 800m Diamond League event in Paris, with a seasons best time of 1:43.30.

In one of the first competitions of the day, Brooklyn, N.S., native Sarah Mitton placed ninth in women's shot put with a top throw of 18.36 metres.

Also, Ethan Katzberg of Kamloops, B.C., won a non-official mixed hammer throw event with a toss of 77.93 metres on his fourth attempt.

In women's pole vault, Alysha Newman of London, Ont., failed to clear 4.61 metres and finished in a tie for seventh.

WATCH | Katzberg wins mixed hammer throw: B.C.'s Ethan Katzberg wins mixed hammer throw at Diamond League Paris Duration 0:59 Ethan Katzberg of Kamloops, B.C., threw for 77.93 metres to win the mixed hammer throw event at the Diamond League meet in Paris.

Lyles edges Omanyala in men's 100m

Noah Lyles, the American world champion in the 200m, won the men's 100m in 9.97, edging Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala by 0.01.

The race was billed as a battle with Olympic 100m champion Lamond Marcell Jacobs, who withdrew from two previous Diamond League meets, but the Italian struggled to seventh in 10.21.

WATCH | Lyles sizzles in men's 100m: Noah Lyles sizzles in the men's 100m at the Paris Diamond League Duration 1:53 American sprinter Noah Lyles dominates the men's 100m with a time of 9.97 edging out Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala at the finish.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson had a dream season opener, winning the women's 800 in a national record and personal best time of 1:55.77.

"I am a little bit shocked that I ran so fast. Paris [Olympics] next year, I will definitely be back," she said. "I had heard good things about the track. With this full stadium and the great crowd, it was amazing.

"I am so happy. Now the aim is to stay healthy, we still have to see, I want to keep running fast.

"The focus is on the summer, on Budapest [World Athletics Championships]. What is next with such a fast time early in the season? Well, I do not know. Hopefully I will run even faster."

American Gabrielle Thomas clocked 22.05 to win the women's 200.

WATCH | Thomas asserts dominance in women's 200m: Gabrielle Thomas asserts her dominance in the women's 200m in Paris Duration 1:29 American Gabrielle Thomas sets a season's best time of 22.05 to win the women's 200m event in the Paris Diamond League.

Paulino Marileidy of the Dominican Republic raced to victory in the women's 400 in 49.12, beating Olympic and world 400 hurdles champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (49.71). The American was running her much-anticipated first flat 400 in two years.

Watch a replay of the Paris meet on CBC Sports Presents, available on CBC-TV, CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Diamond League season continues on Thursday in Oslo, Norway.