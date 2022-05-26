Watch Diamond League track and field from Oregon
Live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Eugene, Ore.
Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse will try to defend his 100-metre title as part of a loaded field featuring American stars Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.
Other Canadians in competition at the Prefontaine Classic include 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Moh Ahmed (men's 5,000), Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (women's, 1,500) and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Will Paulson in the men's Bowerman mile.
WATCH | Why Aaron Brown thinks the track & field business needs an overhaul:
For more track and field coverage and analysis, stream CBC Sports Presents: Diamond League Track & Field on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?