Watch Diamond League track and field from Oregon

Watch coverage of the Diamond League series track and field event in Eugene, Ore. Canada's Andre De Grasse will try to defend his 100-metre title as part of a loaded field featuring American stars Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

Live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

17 minutes ago
Live
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Eugene, Ore.

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse will try to defend his 100-metre title as part of a loaded field featuring American stars Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles.

Other Canadians in competition at the Prefontaine Classic include 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Moh Ahmed (men's 5,000), Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (women's, 1,500) and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot and Will Paulson in the men's Bowerman mile.

WATCH | Why Aaron Brown thinks the track & field business needs an overhaul:

Does the business of Track & Field need an overhaul?

10 days ago
Duration 7:06
Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown expands on his Player's Own Voice essay which broke down his plan for an overhaul of the Track & Field business structure.

For more track and field coverage and analysis, stream CBC Sports Presents: Diamond League Track & Field on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.

