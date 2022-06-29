Watch Diamond League track and field from Stockholm
Watch coverage of the BAUHAUS-galan Diamond League series track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the BAUHAUS-galan track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden — the final Diamond League meet before world championships.
Action from Stockholm Olympic Stadium begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.
Shot put star Sarah Mitton will be the lone Canadian competing in Stockholm.
The 26-year-old Olympian from Brooklyn, N.S., is coming off a tremendous performance at the Canadian track and field championships last week that saw her shatter her previous national women's record with a throw of 20.33 metres.
WATCH l Canadian shot putter Mitton was world No. 1 for 24 hours:
