Watch Diamond League track and field from Stockholm

Stockholm, Sweden will host the world's premier track and field athletes in today's stop of the 2022 Track & Field Wanda Diamond League.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the BAUHAUS-galan track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden — the final Diamond League meet before world championships.

Action from Stockholm Olympic Stadium begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

Shot put star Sarah Mitton will be the lone Canadian competing in Stockholm.

The 26-year-old Olympian from Brooklyn, N.S., is coming off a tremendous performance at the Canadian track and field championships last week that saw her shatter her previous national women's record with a throw of 20.33 metres.

WATCH l Canadian shot putter Mitton was world No. 1 for 24 hours: