Watch Diamond League track and field from Rome
Watch coverage of the Golden Gala Diamond League series track and field event in Rome, Italy, including Canadian Olympians Moh Ahmed and Django Lovett.
Live coverage of Golden Gala begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Golden Gala Diamond League series track and field event in Rome, Italy.
Action begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.
Four Canadians will take to the track at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.
Distance star Moh Ahmed is competing in the men's 5,000 metres. Fellow Olympians Django Lovett and Lindsey Butterworth are competing in the men's high jump and women's 800m, respectively, while Christabel Nettey is competing in the women's long jump.
WATCH | Olympic runner Van Buskirk breaks down what makes Ahmed so fast:
