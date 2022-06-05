Watch Diamond League track and field from Morocco
Watch coverage of the Diamond League series track and field event in Rabat, Morocco.
Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Rabat, Morocco.
Action begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Two Canadians will take to the track in Rabat on Sunday: Jerome Blake, who picked up his first win of the season this past Tuesday at the Golden Spike meet, will race in the 200-metres, while Will Paulson will run in the men's 1,500m.
WATCH | Why Aaron Brown thinks the track & field business needs an overhaul:
