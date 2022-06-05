Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch Diamond League track and field from Morocco

Watch coverage of the Diamond League series track and field event in Rabat, Morocco.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

2022 Track & Field Wanda Diamond League on CBC - Rabat

The world's top track and field athletes will descend on Rabat, Morocco for today's edition of the 2022 Track & Field Wanda Diamond League.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Diamond League series track and field event in Rabat, Morocco.

Action begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Two Canadians will take to the track in Rabat on Sunday: Jerome Blake, who picked up his first win of the season this past Tuesday at the Golden Spike meet, will race in the 200-metres, while Will Paulson will run in the men's 1,500m.

WATCH | Why Aaron Brown thinks the track & field business needs an overhaul:

Does the business of Track & Field need an overhaul?

18 days ago
Duration 7:06
Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown expands on his Player's Own Voice essay which broke down his plan for an overhaul of the Track & Field business structure.
