Watch Diamond League track and field from Monaco

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League makes its next stop in Monaco.

This marks the 10th meet of the season, with athletes building their point totals in hopes of qualifying for the two-day Diamond League Final on Sept. 7-8 in Zurich.

Four Canadians are competing at Stade Louis II — Liz Gleadle in women's javelin (1:35 p.m. ET), high jumper Django Lovett (1:45 p.m.), 800-metre runner Marco Arop in the 1,000 (2:14 p.m.) and sprinter Aaron Brown in the 200 (3:33 p.m.).

Wednesday represents the first Diamond League competition of 2022 for the 33-year-old Gleadle, who was fifth last July 9 in Monaco with a throw of 58.40 metres. Three days ago, the Vancouver native placed fourth in the women's final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Lovett, 30, is coming off a sixth-place finish in the men's high jump final nearly a month ago at the World Athletics Championships on the heels of his second consecutive Canadian title.

Arop was a bronze medallist at worlds in Eugene, Ore., as the 23-year-old gained some redemption after failing to qualify for the Olympic 800 final a year earlier in Tokyo.

Brown, 30, was part of Canada's men's relay team that delivered a stunning upset at worlds, the country's first major championship in the 4x100 race since Donovan Bailey, Bruny Surin, Glenroy Gilbert and Robert Esmie sandwiched their Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games between back-to-back world titles in 1995 and '97.

After Monaco, Diamond League action shifts to Switzerland and the 47th edition of Athletissima in Lausanne, where no fewer than eight reigning Olympic champions will compete.