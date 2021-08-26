Canada's Marco Arop wins 2nd consecutive Diamond League 800m race

Canada's Marco Arop held off Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir to win his second consecutive Diamond League 800-metre title on Thursday in Lausanne.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who didn't advance out of the semifinals in his Olympic debut earlier this month in Tokyo, ran one minute 44.50 seconds on a gusty night.

Arop beat what was nearly an identical field to the Olympic final. Korir, who made a push to catch Arop down the homestretch, was second in 1:44.62, while Kenyan teammate Ferguson Rotich, the silver medallist in Tokyo, was third on Thursday in 1:45.48.

Arop beat virtually the same field to win the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

WATCH | Canada's Marco Arop defeats Olympic gold and silver medallists for 2nd consecutive time in 800m:

Edmonton's Marco Arop bests Olympic 800m gold and silver medallists again 5:24 For the second week in a row, Edmonton's Marco Arop beat Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir and silver medallist Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800-metre race, this time at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

Arop has a season best and person best of 1:43.26, only 6-100ths of a second off Brandon McBride's Canadian record.

The Canadian is relatively new to track and field, capturing his first international title at the Pan American Games in 2019 in Lima, Peru. He grew up playing basketball, and dreamt of one day playing in the NBA.

