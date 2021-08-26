Skip to Main Content
Track and Field·New

Canada's Marco Arop wins 2nd consecutive Diamond League 800m race

Canadian Marco Arop won his second consecutive Diamond League event Thursday, besting Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir of Kenya in the men's 800-metre race in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Edmonton native continues to thrive after failing to advance to Olympic final

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Marco Arop, right, defeated Kenya's Emmanuel Korir, left, in the men's 800-metre event of the IAAF Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's Marco Arop held off Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir to win his second consecutive Diamond League 800-metre title on Thursday in Lausanne.

The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who didn't advance out of the semifinals in his Olympic debut earlier this month in Tokyo, ran one minute 44.50 seconds on a gusty night.

Arop beat what was nearly an identical field to the Olympic final. Korir, who made a push to catch Arop down the homestretch, was second in 1:44.62, while Kenyan teammate Ferguson Rotich, the silver medallist in Tokyo, was third on Thursday in 1:45.48.

Arop beat virtually the same field to win the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

WATCH | Canada's Marco Arop defeats Olympic gold and silver medallists for 2nd consecutive time in 800m:

Edmonton's Marco Arop bests Olympic 800m gold and silver medallists again

25 minutes ago
5:24
For the second week in a row, Edmonton's Marco Arop beat Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir and silver medallist Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich in the men's 800-metre race, this time at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. 5:24

Arop has a season best and person best of 1:43.26, only 6-100ths of a second off Brandon McBride's Canadian record.

The Canadian is relatively new to track and field, capturing his first international title at the Pan American Games in 2019 in Lima, Peru. He grew up playing basketball, and dreamt of one day playing in the NBA.

More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now