American Aleia Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's 100m at Diamond League Lausanne

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday.

U.S. sprinter claims 100m title in photo finish ahead of Jamaica's Shericka Jackson

Thomson Reuters ·
Aleia Hobbs of the United States celebrates after winning the 100-metre women's race at the IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via The Associated Press)

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women's 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

"I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I'm happy with the 10.87, it's another sub-10.9 for me," Hobbs said.

WATCH | U.S. sprinter Aleia Hobbs races to 100m title:

American Aleia Hobbs sprints to 100m title at Diamond League Lausanne

3 hours ago
Duration 1:27
Aleia Hobbs ran to a time of 10.87 to capture the Diamond League athletics 100 metre final Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn't race so it's great to finally be able to run on this track."

In the men's 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Noah Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds.

He beat compatriot Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago was third.

WATCH | American Noah Lyles wins 200m event: 

American Noah Lyles captures 200m title at Diamond League Lausanne

2 hours ago
Duration 1:01
Noah Lyles ran to a time of 19.56 to capture the Diamond League athletics 200 metre final Friday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned to winning ways in the men's javelin following his silver at the world championships last month. His mark of 89.08 metres with his first throw was enough for victory.

Chopra was forced to skip the Commonwealth Games earlier this month due to injury and his mark was well ahead of the second-placed Czech Republic's Jakub Valdeich (85.88m) and American Curtis Thompson (83.72m).

"I'm delighted with my result tonight, 89 metres is a great performance," Chopra said. "I am specially pleased as I'm coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I've recovered well.

Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., finished sixth in the men's high jump competition after clearing 2.20 metres before missing all three attempts at 2.24.

The 30-year-old was sixth at last month's World Athletics Championships after claiming his second consecutive Canadian title.

WATCH | 2022 Athletics Diamond League: Lausanne:

2022 Athletics Diamond League: Lausanne

4 hours ago
Duration 2:02:00
Watch Diamond League athletics action from Lausanne, Switzerland.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

