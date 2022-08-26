American Aleia Hobbs ends Jamaican dominance in women's 100m at Diamond League Lausanne
U.S. sprinter claims 100m title in photo finish ahead of Jamaica's Shericka Jackson
American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, beating Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in a photo finish on Friday.
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, who had won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.
Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women's 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.
"I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I'm happy with the 10.87, it's another sub-10.9 for me," Hobbs said.
"This is my first time running in Lausanne. Funnily enough, I was supposed to make my professional debut here a few years ago and I got injured and couldn't race so it's great to finally be able to run on this track."
In the men's 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Noah Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds.
He beat compatriot Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago was third.
India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned to winning ways in the men's javelin following his silver at the world championships last month. His mark of 89.08 metres with his first throw was enough for victory.
Chopra was forced to skip the Commonwealth Games earlier this month due to injury and his mark was well ahead of the second-placed Czech Republic's Jakub Valdeich (85.88m) and American Curtis Thompson (83.72m).
Django Lovett of Surrey, B.C., finished sixth in the men's high jump competition after clearing 2.20 metres before missing all three attempts at 2.24.
The 30-year-old was sixth at last month's World Athletics Championships after claiming his second consecutive Canadian title.
