Canada's Brown, Arop use season bests to earn top-3 finishes at Diamond League Final
Andre De Grasse finishes last in 8-man field in 100 metres
Canadians Aaron Brown and Marco Arop each notched top-three finishes at the Diamond League Final on Thursday in Zurich.
Brown, of Toronto, crossed the 100-metre finish line in 10.06 seconds, behind champion Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. (9.94) and second-place finisher Yohan Blake of Jamaica (10.05).
Andre De Grasse, racing for the first time since the world championships in July amid struggles with COVID-19 and injuries, placed eighth in the eight-man field at 10.21 seconds.
Brown previously ran 10.06 at worlds in July, which landed him an eighth-place finish.
Still, the 30-year-old, who led off the golden Canadian 4x100m relay team at worlds, walks away with his first-career podium finish at the season-ending event.
Brown and De Grasse were scheduled to run the 200m later Thursday.
Arop placed second in the 800m when he was passed the final 50m by world no. 1 Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.
The Edmontonian ran a season-best time of one minute 43.38 seconds. He moved to the front of the pack with about 200m remaining, but was slowly reeled in by Korir, who crossed in 1:43.26, the best time in the world this season.
With the victory, Korir walks away with $30,000 US and a large crystal trophy.
Great Britain's Jake Wightman placed third in 1:44.10.
Fraser-Pryce caps dominant season with victory
Earlier, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event.
Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans the Letzigrund Stadium, Fraser-Pryce avenged a rare defeat by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels last week to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds.
Jackson was second in 10.81 and Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou took third in 10.91.
"I'm really looking forward to my next season and I'd love to come again," said Fraser-Pryce, who became the first woman to run below 10.70 seven times in the same season.
"I'm just excited... to have won. I'm feeling good to be able to compete. This was remarkable and I'm very proud that I came away with 10.65 - I started with a 10.6 and finish with a 10.6 so there's nothing more I could ask for."
American Sha'Carri Richardson placed seventh in 11.13.
With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?