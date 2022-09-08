Canada's Brown, Arop use season bests to earn top-3 finishes at Diamond League Final

Canadians Aaron Brown and Marco Arop each notched top-three finishes at the Diamond League Final on Thursday in Zurich.

Brown, of Toronto, crossed the 100-metre finish line in 10.06 seconds, behind champion Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. (9.94) and second-place finisher Yohan Blake of Jamaica (10.05).

Andre De Grasse, racing for the first time since the world championships in July amid struggles with COVID-19 and injuries, placed eighth in the eight-man field at 10.21 seconds.

Brown told CBC Sports he was "eager" to land a top-three finish in Switzerland. He was ranked 10th in the 100m heading into Thursday's race, but the field was weakened by the absences of Olympic gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs and world champion Fred Kerley.

Brown previously ran 10.06 at worlds in July, which landed him an eighth-place finish.

Still, the 30-year-old, who led off the golden Canadian 4x100m relay team at worlds, walks away with his first-career podium finish at the season-ending event.

Brown and De Grasse were scheduled to run the 200m later Thursday.

Arop placed second in the 800m when he was passed the final 50m by world no. 1 Emmanuel Korir of Kenya.

The Edmontonian ran a season-best time of one minute 43.38 seconds. He moved to the front of the pack with about 200m remaining, but was slowly reeled in by Korir, who crossed in 1:43.26, the best time in the world this season.

With the victory, Korir walks away with $30,000 US and a large crystal trophy.

Great Britain's Jake Wightman placed third in 1:44.10.

Fraser-Pryce caps dominant season with victory

Earlier, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event.

Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans the Letzigrund Stadium, Fraser-Pryce avenged a rare defeat by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels last week to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds.

Jackson was second in 10.81 and Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou took third in 10.91.

"I'm really looking forward to my next season and I'd love to come again," said Fraser-Pryce, who became the first woman to run below 10.70 seven times in the same season.

"I'm just excited... to have won. I'm feeling good to be able to compete. This was remarkable and I'm very proud that I came away with 10.65 - I started with a 10.6 and finish with a 10.6 so there's nothing more I could ask for."

American Sha'Carri Richardson placed seventh in 11.13.