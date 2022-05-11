Watch Diamond League track and field from Doha

Top Track and Field athletes from around the world head to Qatar to kick off the Wanda Diamond league Season.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the season-opening Diamond League series track and field event in Doha, Qatar, featuring Canadian Olympic champion Andre De Grasse.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

The men's 200-metre features a star-studded field of competitors, headlined by De Grasse of Markham, Ont., who won gold in the distance at Tokyo 2020, plus world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S., and Olympic 100-metre silver medallist Fred Kerley, also of the U.S.

Toronto's Aaron Brown, who was sixth in the distance in Tokyo and captured silver with De Grasse in the 4x100 relay, will also line up in the 200 in Doha.

Other Canadian in competition in Doha include Edmonton's Marco Arop in the men's 800m, and Django Lovett, of Surrey, B.C., in the men's high jump.

For more track and field coverage and analysis, stream CBC Sports Presents: Diamond League Track & Field on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.