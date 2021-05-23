Canadian sprinters Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse reach podium as Diamond League season begins
Brown takes silver, De Grasse grabs bronze in 200m season debut
Canadian sprinter Aaron Brown won silver in the 200-metre final in Diamond League action, while fellow Canuck Andre De Grasse took bronze at the meet in Gateshead, England, on Sunday.
Brown, from Toronto, finished with a time of 20.79 seconds, while De Grasse, a native of Markham, Ont., finished in 20.85 seconds.
U.S. sprinter Kenneth Bednarek won gold (20.33), pulling away late from the rest of the competition.
In other action, Canada's Matt Hughes finished 11th in the 3000-metre steeplechase earlier in the day. American Hillary Bor won the race with a time of eight minutes and 30.2 seconds, followed by Kenya's Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (8:31.52) in second and France's Djilali Bedrani finishing in third (8:32.04).
