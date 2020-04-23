3 more Diamond League meets disrupted by virus

Three more Diamond League meetings will not go ahead as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 and the meet in Paris on June 13 have both postponed with no new dates set. The Bislett Games in Oslo on June 11 will be rebranded as the Impossible Games and turned into an exhibition event.

The first nine scheduled events of the 15-meet season have all now either been postponed, rescheduled or downgraded. The Anniversary Games in London on July 4 are now the earliest scheduled competition of the season.

There is a larger window to reschedule meets in the second half of the year because the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021.

Organizers said the meet in Oslo would still offer prize money from a $50,000 US contribution by World Athletics. It will feature 400-metre hurdles world champion Karsten Warholm attempting a world record in the rarely raced 300 hurdles.