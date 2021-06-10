Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Track and Field

Canada's Moh Ahmed finishes 3rd in 5k race at Diamond League stop in Florence

Moh Ahmed from St. Catharines, Ont., earned a third-place finish in the men's 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy. Toronto's Justyn Knight finished in fifth with a personal-best time of 12:51.93.

30-year-old finished with season-best time of 12:50.12; Toronto's Knight places 5th

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Moh Ahmed finished behind Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten in Thursday's 5,000-metre race at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy. (Twitter/@AthleticsCanada)

Canadian Moh Ahmed earned a third-place finish in the men's 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy.

The 30-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ont., finished with a season-best time of 12 minutes, 50.12 seconds, finishing behind Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet who crossed the finish line in second with a time of 12:49.02 and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten who won with a time of 12:48.45.

Toronto native Justyn Knight finished in fifth with a time of 12:51.93, which is a personal best for the 24-year-old, who didn't race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Norway's Ingebrigsten wins 5k, Canada's Ahmed secures podium finish:

Jakob Ingebrigsten sets men's 5,000m Euro record, Canada's Moh Ahmed places 3rd

Sports

1 hour ago
17:19
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten set a European record in the men's 5,000-metre race at the Diamond League meet in Florence Italy, with a time of 12:48.45. Mohammed Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., finished in third. 17:19 

Fellow Torontonian Gabriela Debues-Stafford placed fourth in the women's 1500-metre race with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 0.46 seconds. Ahead of her was Great Britian's Laura Muir, who finished third with a time of 3:55.59, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who placed second with a time of 3:53.91, and the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, who won with a meet record time of 3:53.63.

Quebec City native Jean-Simon Desgangés finished in 13th place in his 3,000-metre steeplechase debut, with a time of 8 minutes, 39.47 seconds.

WATCH | Dutch runner Sifan Hassan sets meet record in women's 1500m:

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins Diamond League 1,500m race

Sports

2 hours ago
8:58
Four days after breaking the women's 10,000-metre world record, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won the women's 1,500-metre race at the Diamond League event in Florence, Italy with a time of 3:53.63. Toronto's Gabriela Debues-Stafford finished in fourth place with a season-best time of 4:00.46. 8:58 
