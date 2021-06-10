Canada's Moh Ahmed finishes 3rd in 5k race at Diamond League stop in Florence

Canadian Moh Ahmed earned a third-place finish in the men's 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy.

The 30-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ont., finished with a season-best time of 12 minutes, 50.12 seconds, finishing behind Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet who crossed the finish line in second with a time of 12:49.02 and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten who won with a time of 12:48.45.

Toronto native Justyn Knight finished in fifth with a time of 12:51.93, which is a personal best for the 24-year-old, who didn't race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Norway's Ingebrigsten wins 5k, Canada's Ahmed secures podium finish:

Fellow Torontonian Gabriela Debues-Stafford placed fourth in the women's 1500-metre race with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 0.46 seconds. Ahead of her was Great Britian's Laura Muir, who finished third with a time of 3:55.59, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who placed second with a time of 3:53.91, and the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, who won with a meet record time of 3:53.63.

Quebec City native Jean-Simon Desgangés finished in 13th place in his 3,000-metre steeplechase debut, with a time of 8 minutes, 39.47 seconds.

WATCH | Dutch runner Sifan Hassan sets meet record in women's 1500m: