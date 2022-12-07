Diamond League announces 2023 schedule with finale in U.S. for 1st time
Track and field circuit to feature 15 events beginning in May in Doha, Qatar
The 2023 Diamond League season will begin with its traditional Doha meeting in May and stage its season finale in Eugene, Ore., in the United States in September, while two Chinese events return to the calendar after COVID disruptions.
The provisional calendar for the 14th edition of track and field's premier one-day meeting series features 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents.
Silesia's Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting joins the series for the next five years after featuring on a provisional basis in 2022 to make up for the cancellation of both Chinese legs due to the pandemic. Silesia is a historical region with parts in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.
China will host meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen in July and August before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
"For the first time ever, the Wanda Diamond League Final will take place not in Zurich or Brussels, but on U.S. soil at the Prefontaine Classic," organizers said in a statement.
"Eugene will host the 2023 season finale, with all 32 Diamond League champions to be crowned across two days of elite athletics action on Sept. 16 and 17."
Diamond League calendar 2023
- Doha - May 5
- Rabat - May 28
- Rome - June 2
- Paris - June 9
- Oslo - June 15
- Lausanne - June 30
- Stockholm - July 2
- Silesia - July 16
- Monaco - July 21
- London - July 23
- Shanghai - July 29
- Shenzhen - Aug. 3
- Zurich - Aug. 31
- Brussels - Sept. 8
